Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.