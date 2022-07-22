Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
