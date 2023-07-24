The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until MON 2:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
