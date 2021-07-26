The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds light and vari…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skie…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Generally fair. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 65F. Winds light and va…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston S…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expec…