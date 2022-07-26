 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

