Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
