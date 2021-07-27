Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
