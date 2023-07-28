Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 101. A 75-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see r…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expe…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the ma…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…