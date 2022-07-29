 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97. 72 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Local Weather

