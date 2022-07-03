The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Par…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatu…
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and v…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.