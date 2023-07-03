Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
