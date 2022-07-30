Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
