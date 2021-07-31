 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

