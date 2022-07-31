Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.