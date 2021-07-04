Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.