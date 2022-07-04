Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will …
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Par…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and v…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possibl…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstor…