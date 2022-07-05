The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 99. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Par…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and v…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 72F…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possibl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Winston Salem folks should be pr…