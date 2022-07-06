Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 102. 74 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.