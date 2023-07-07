Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.