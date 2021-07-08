 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from THU 6:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News