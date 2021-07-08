Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from THU 6:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.