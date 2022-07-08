Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.