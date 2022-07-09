Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 …
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. …
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though …
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 72F…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty wi…