Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West.