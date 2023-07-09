Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.