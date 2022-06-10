Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.