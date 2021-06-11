Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.