Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winston Salem. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
