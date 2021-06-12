Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winston Salem. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.