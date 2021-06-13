The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
