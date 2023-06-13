Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.