Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
