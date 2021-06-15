 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

