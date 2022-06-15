Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.