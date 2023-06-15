The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.