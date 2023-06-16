The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cl…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. There…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Toda…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are …