Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. There…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cl…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Toda…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees toda…