Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. There…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Toda…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We wi…