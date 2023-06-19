Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
