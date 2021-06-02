 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

