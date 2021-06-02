Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
