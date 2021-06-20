Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
