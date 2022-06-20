The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
