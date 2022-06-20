 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

