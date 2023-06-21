Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
