Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.