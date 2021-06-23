Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.