The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
