Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.