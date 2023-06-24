Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.