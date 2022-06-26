Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.