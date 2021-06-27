 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

