Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.