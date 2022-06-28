 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

