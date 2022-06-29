Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.