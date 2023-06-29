The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
