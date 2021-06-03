The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
